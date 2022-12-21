Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine, left, arrive in Montreal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Canada’s population experienced a surprise boom in the third quarter, increasing at the fastest quarterly rate since 1957. The federal agency is attributing the boom to a rise in non-permanent residents, including work permit holders and refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine, left, arrive in Montreal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Canada’s population experienced a surprise boom in the third quarter, increasing at the fastest quarterly rate since 1957. The federal agency is attributing the boom to a rise in non-permanent residents, including work permit holders and refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canada’s population growing faster than it has in decades: StatCan

Statistics Canada says the country’s population grew by 362,453 people between July and October

As 2022 draws to a close, Canada’s population has already grown more than in any other year since Confederation.

Statistics Canada says the country’s population grew by 362,453 people, or 0.9 per cent, between July and October alone.

The federal agency is attributing that to a rise in non-permanent residents, including work-permit holders and people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

That influx of people over the three-month period was more than the total population growth of 350,000 in all of 2011.

And it was the fastest single-quarter growth rate since the second quarter of 1957.

At that time, there was a postwar baby boom happening, as well as an influx of refugees after the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

RELATED: Record share of Canadians are immigrants or permanent residents, census shows

RELATED: 2021 census shows number of seniors over 85 expected to triple in next 25 years

Canada PopulationCensus

Previous story
B.C. snowfall no winter wonderland for Vancouver’s poor and homeless, says advocate
Next story
‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters voted The Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year

Just Posted

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
RCMP investigating fatal pedestrian collision in Prince George

A water outflow pipe from Shawatlans Lake, near the Woodworth Dam project on Oct. 15, for which the provincial government invested $10 million dollars on the infrastructure for water to Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Secretary for Emergency Preparedness Jennifer Rice supports State of Emergency in Prince Rupert

A local State of Emergency was declared by Prince Rupert City Council in an emergency session on Dec. 17, at 4 p.m. due to numerous watermain breaks in the city within the past 24 hours. (Photo: Cranbrook Townsman photo)
Local State of Emergency declared by Prince Rupert City Council

A 16-year-old is facing more than a dozen charges following an investigation into multiple vehicles being damaged. RCMP image
RCMP carry out drug raids in Houston and Granisle