Canadian Armed Forces heading out from northern B.C. after assisting wildfire service crews

CAF members and fleet trucks will be seen across B. C. highways.

Military personnel called in to assist fire crews in northern B.C. will be heading out of the area by Sept. 15, said the Canadian Armed Forces.

“CAF members currently deployed on Operation LENTUS, in the Prince George Fire Centre, who are located at Manson Creek and Vanderhoof, B.C., will begin to redeploy to their home units on September 12, 2023, with the last members leaving the area on September 15, 2023,” said Capt. Lisa Evong in a statement.

The CAF deployed 150 soldiers to help with the wildfire efforts in Vanderhoof and Burns Lake after the province submitted a request for federal assistance.

CAF members were tasked to perform Type III firefighting support tasks (such as turnover, mopping-up, hotspot dousing) to support B.C. from August 28 to September 15.

As the military starts to leave from the area, CAF members and vehicles, including large green fleet trucks, may be seen on various Forest Service Roads, and B.C. Highways (such as Yellowhead, Cariboo, Hwy 97, and Trans-Canada).

At no time will this road move pose a risk to local populations or infrastructure; rigorous road and vehicle safety standards will be strictly observed.

