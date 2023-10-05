Canadian Home Builders’ Northern BC elects new board of directors

Canadian Home Builders Northern BC elected new board of directors at their AGM held in Prince George. (Supplied image)

New board of directors for The Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) Northern BC were elected last week at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) last week in Prince George.

At the helm as the President is Angèle Heinrichs, owner and operator of Angèle’s Drafting & Design based in Fort St. John, BC.

Heinrich’s background includes working for structural engineer firms and manufacturing facilities. She is invested in a variety of initiatives which elevate women in trades and is a member of the provincial CHBA TechnicalResearch and Step Code Council Committees.

Meanwhile Vanderhoof resident Shay Bulmer, owner of Northern Homecraft will remain active in the role of Past President. Bulmer also lends his time and expertise as a member of the CHBA-BC Board of Directors and the Government Relations Committee.

Board members of the CHBA Northern BC are leaders in the residential construction industry working to shape informed policy, test building science to build energy efficient homes, raise the bar in the home renovation market and work together to share knowledge and experience and advocate for resilient trades training. The CHBA is a tri-level, membership driven association serving at the regional, provincial, and national level and members donate their

time across the country to advocate for housing affordability.

The 2023-2024 Board of Directors elected to represent the CHBA-NBC include:

-Joel Baerg GOTT Energy, Prince George

-George Hackle Windsor Plywood, Prince George

-Al Jones Rona, Prince George

-Martin Lachapelle Artistic Homes, Prince George

-James Lambert Lambert Built, Prince George

-Matt O’Flynn O’Flynn Roofing, Quesnel

-Kaylie Ramsay Lithium One Homes, Prince George

-Nathan Saarela Ulko Contractors, Prince George

-Jeff Young Winton Homes, Prince George