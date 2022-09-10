Candidates declared for 2022 civic election

Nominations have closed for the next civic election to be held on Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy Elections BC)

A total of 16 candidates have submitted their nomination packages to be elected to Vanderhoof council.

Nominations for the 2022 civic election closed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9. The election is on Oct. 15, to elect the mayor and six councillors.

Current Vanderhoof mayor Gerry Thiessen did not file to run again, but three candidates, George Funk, Ken Holden and Kevin Moutray, have thrown their hats in the ring to be the new mayor.

Four of the incumbent councillors – Brian Frenkel, Cyndi Lauze, Spencer Siemens and Ken Young – filed papers to run again. Moutray chose to run for mayor and John Murphy did not file.

Other nominees include Tom Bulmer, Jeff Craig, Brad Dejax, Eric Lytle, Ernest Martens, Kurt McKee, Bill Teichroeb, Henry Thiessen and David van Dolah.

Fraser Lake

In Fraser Lake, incumbent mayor Sarrah Storey appears to be running unopposed, making her mayor by acclamation. Six candidates have declared their intentions to run for the four councillor positions.

Current council members Audrey Fennema, Joe Jenkinson and Craig LePoidevin are running again, while the fourth member, Kim Watt-Senner, chose not to run again.

They’re joined in the race by Norm DeLong, Jennel Harder-Taheri and Jolene Webb.

This is a preliminary list. The next important date is Sept. 16 at 4 p.m., the deadline for candidates to change their minds and withdraw.

General local elections in B.C. are held every four years on the third Saturday in October. The next general civic elections are on Oct. 15, 2022.

