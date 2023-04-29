A wildfire is burning in the Chilcotin near Tl’etinqox First Nation Thursday, April 27. (Rocky Harry photo)

A wildfire is burning in the Chilcotin near Tl’etinqox First Nation Thursday, April 27. (Rocky Harry photo)

Cariboo region sees 12 fires in 48 hours; public urged to use extreme caution when burning

BC Wildfire Service said some fires have presented significant challenges to suppress, contain

Predicted warmer weather, increased winds, and lower humidity levels within the Cariboo Fire Centre over the weekend has the BC Wildfire Service encouraging members of the public and industry personnel to exercise extreme caution when conducting any outdoor burning.

Over the past 48 hours the Cariboo region has experienced 12 wildfires. The majority of these wildfires are currently classified as under control, however some have presented significant challenges to suppress and contain. Please exercise extreme caution when conducting outdoor burning.

There are currently no open burning prohibitions in effect within the Cariboo Fire Centre. However, it is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe manner in accordance with regulations. Before lighting any fire, it is advised to monitor the upcoming weather forecast and check with your local governments to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.

Anyone conducting an outdoor burn must adhere to the following precautions:

Ensure that adequate resources are on hand to control the fire and stop it from spreading;

Never burn in windy conditions. Weather conditions can change quickly, and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires;

Create an appropriately sized fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material, right down to the mineral soil;

Never leave a fire unattended;

Make sure that any fire is completely extinguished, and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

The Cariboo Fire Centre would like to remind all burn registration holders there is always potential for winter burn piles to “holdover” until the spring. What this means is that burn piles can and do burn deep and smoulder until the spring when warm weather and snow free conditions allow these smouldering fires to become active and turn into a wildfire.

Burn registration holders, both current and over the past winter, are encouraged to check on piles that were burned throughout the winter to ensure they are fully extinguished ahead if the Category 3 prohibition that will take place May 4, 2023.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

VIDEO: Gusty winds, downed power line sparks wildfire at Riske Creek west of Williams Lake

