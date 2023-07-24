The Casper Creek Wildfire is now 2,000 ha. (BC WIldfire Service)

The Casper Creek Wildfire is now 2,000 ha. (BC WIldfire Service)

Casper Creek wildfire near Lillooet, Squamish now 2,000ha wildfire of note

Evacuation orders and alerts are in effect for the surrounding communities

The Casper Creek wildfire, located west of Lilooet, is approximately 2,000 hectares in size and is considered to be a fire of note in the province.

The blaze was first discovered on July 11, after likely starting due to a lightning strike. Since then, the fire has been worked on by BC Wildfire Service ground crews and helicopters.

The fire is considered to be out of control and is not responding to suppression efforts by the BC Wildfire Service.

Windy conditions and the hot and dry weather is impacting the fire behaviour.

Evacuation orders and alerts have been issued by the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District and Tsal’alh Chief and Council. For more information visit slrd.bc.ca and the BC Wildfire Service website.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Overpass to help protect bighorn sheep from fatal car crashes in B.C. Kootenays
Next story
‘Vigorous’ and ‘dangerous’ wildfire north of Chase now 2,000 ha

Just Posted

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a “unprecedented” situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port union to recommend settlement agreement to its members

Vanderhoof resident, Jimmy Reed poses with his Bronze medal for 800m at the North American Indigenous Games 2023, in Halifax. (Submitted)
Vanderhoof boys shine at North American Indigenous Games in Halifax

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Health is limiting the number of visitors allowed at its facilities, including St John Hospital in Vanderhoof effective March 18. (Northern Health photo)
Vanderhoof hospital’s ER services interrupted due to physician shortage