Charges laid in B.C. crash that killed grandparents one year ago

Impaired charges against 36-year-old in 2022 deadly crash

Two people were killed in an August 2022 crash on Highway 97 near the Army Camp. (Morning Star file photo)

A Vernon man is facing criminal and impaired charges following a crash that killed two.

Michael Rodine, 36, was involved in a head-on crash on Highway 97 near the Army Camp early Aug. 5, 2022.

Two grandparents who were on vacation in the Okanagan from Vancouver were killed in the collision.

Rodine now faces six charges, approved by Crown Counsel Aug. 3, 2023: two counts of criminal negligence causing death, two counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving over .08 causing death.

Rodine’s first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2023.

READ MORE: Highway 97 opens hours after Vernon crash

READ MORE: 2 in hospital after helicopter crash near Mabel Lake

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fatal collisionRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Blamed for affordability crisis, Liberals look to pivot on housing
Next story
Heat wave that hit B.C.’s south coast expected to spread to Interior

Just Posted

Mikki is one of the many dogs in Canada providing companionship to people. Do you know how many dogs live in Canada? (Kim Lawton photo)
QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?

Ignus, the 10.5-foot steel and aluminum sunflower art installation created by Terrace artist Jordie Laidlaw and his team. Inspired by his experiences as an ICU nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic, the piece is set to embark on a 2,500-kilometre journey to Burning Man, symbolizing resilience, connection, and creativity. (Vilk Studios photo)
Terrace man to bring ValhallaFest art installation to Burning Man

A glowing campfire crackles in the evening, symbolizing the return of outdoor enjoyment in regions such as Prince Rupert and Terrace. The lifting of the Category 1 campfire ban by the BC Wildfire Service allows for responsible campfire usage in designated areas, following specific safety measures. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Wildfire Service lifts campfire ban in northern B.C.

Elections BC has penalized four candidates from Vanderhoof who contested for the 2022 general elections. (Elections BC)
Election BC penalizes several 2022 general elections candidates from Vanderhoof