Christine Sinclair, Jody Wilson-Raybould among those appointed to Order of B.C.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir was acclaimed as chief of the Shuswap Nationa Tribal Council. She’s among 14 people appointed to the Order of B.C. for 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Fourteen new people have been handed B.C.’s top civilian honour.

The 2022 list of Order of B.C. appointees was released on B.C. Day on Monday (Aug. 1), with a great number of notable names.

Among the most well-known are former Attorney General of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould, Canadian national women’s soccer captain Christine Sinclair, and Tḱemlúps te Secwépemc Chief Rosanne Casimir, who’s been leading the discovery of unmarked residential school graves in Kamloops.

Others are being recognized for their work addressing inequities in health care, tackling environmental problems and protecting ocean life, expanding technology, giving a voice to LGBTQIA2S people and promoting human rights.

“Your hard work, dedication and leadership are examples for us all. You have helped create a better British Columbia and for that we are grateful,” Premier John Horgan said in a statement.

This year’s 14 recipients were chosen from 194 nominations by a seven-person independent advisory council.

The full list of 2022 recipients includes:

Dr. Nadine Rena Caron of Prince George

Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir of Kamloops

Nezhat Khosrowshahi of Vancouver

Kathy Kinloch of Surrey

Joy MacPhail, CM, of Vancouver

Fred Ting Shek Mah of Vancouver

Harinder Mahil of Coquitlam

Maureen Maloney, QC, of Victoria

Geoff Plant, QC, of Vancouver

Christine Sinclair, OC, of Portland, Ore.

Paul Spong of Alert Bay

Gerald St. Germain, PC, of Langley

Jody Wilson-Raybould, PC, QC, of Quathiaski Cove

Bruce Munro Wright of Vancouver

Since its inception in 1989, the Order of B.C. has received more than 6,400 nominations, and appointed 489 people.

Nominations for this year’s Medal of Good Citizenship remain open until Sept. 6.

AwardsBritish ColumbiaOrder of Canada