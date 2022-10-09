College of New Caledonia fulfills period promise with free menstrual products

Free menstrual products are now being provided at College of New Caledonia campuses across north-central B.C. including Quesnel. (Photo courtesy of Mike Seehagel)

CNC is now providing free menstrual products at the college’s campuses to help end period poverty among students and support their success.

CNC has installed menstrual product dispensers in female and gender-neutral washrooms at the college’s six campuses across north-central B.C. The new initiative for the 2022-2023 academic year has developed from a proposal by the College of New Caledonia Students’ Union (CNCSU) in ongoing discussions with college leaders.

“In developing our proposal for CNC’s consideration, we partnered with other student unions under the BC Federation of Students for the ‘Period Promise’ campaign designed by United Way,” said CNCSU organizer Guntas Kanda. “We’re grateful to the college for its work in considering our proposal and making this a reality.”

CNCSU women representative Anuroop Kaur said for many years, the students’ union provided donated menstrual products if students unexpectedly required them or could not afford them.

“The service was highly utilized demonstrating a need,” Kaur added. “Offering these products for free in washrooms will allow students to easily access products they need without shame or stigma.”

As part of the college’s budget process, CNCSU brought forward a proposal to provide the products in washrooms at all campuses.

“The CNCSU made a thoughtful case in support of expanding access to menstrual products,” said Shelley Carter-Rose, CNC’s vice president of student affairs and the college’s liaison to CNCSU. “We want to ensure students have a positive experience at the college, and our ongoing work between CNC leadership and CNCSU representatives highlighted the importance of this project. This is a key part of our lhulh whuts’odutel’eh — Learning Together strategic plan and commitment to student success.”

The college’s executive endorsed the proposal earlier in 2022. CNC’s board of directors approved the plan in the college’s annual budget this past spring.

Health and wellnessQuesnelUniversities and Colleges