College of New Caledonia’s Quesnel Campus. (Photo courtesy of Mike Seehagel)

College staff reach tentative deal with College of New Caledonia

Faculty and CNC labour peace for 540 staff at six campuses in central B.C.

The College of New Caledonia has reached a tentative agreement with the Faculty Association of CNC (FACNC) representing instructional staff.

It covers approximately 540 faculty members across the college’s six campuses in Burns Lake, Fort St. James, Mackenzie, Prince George, Quesnel, and Vanderhoof.

Details about the agreement will be available pending ratification by FACNC members.

CNC is pleased to have reached a tentative collective agreement while ensuring there was no disruption to the services provided to the CNC students.

Currently, just over 390,000 people are covered by tentative and ratified agreements settled under the B.C. government’s Shared Recovery Mandate – which is about 97 per cent of unionized employees in the provincial public sector.

On Oct. 5, FACNC served 72 hours strike notice, but instead of closing classrooms behind picket lines, they engaged in a work-to-rule campaign starting Oct. 10 while the two sides remained at the bargaining table with the help of a mediator.

Through the North Central Labour Council (NCLC) of BC, the faculty association was acknowledged for their choice to take job action that did not cost core service to the students.

“NCLC would like to congratulate the Faculty Association of CNC on reaching a tentative agreement. Your dedication to your members was evident through your hard fight. Thank you CUPE 4951 and the student union for their solidarity,” said a social media message from the council.

