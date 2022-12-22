Coquihalla Highway reopens after 14 hours of weather-induced mayhem

The Coquihalla Highway is open Thursday morning (Dec. 22) after a series of crashes closed the thoroughfare for more than 14 hours.
✅ CLEAR – #BCHwy5 OPEN between #HopeBC and #Merritt after a previous closure due to vehicle incidents and vehicle recoveries. Expect major delays due to congestion. #Coquihalla #Kamloops #ShiftIntoWinter #BCStorm
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 22, 2022
Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the highway closed between Hope and Merritt due to multiple vehicles incidents and recoveries. It was fully closed in both directions.
While it’s back open Thursday, poor road conditions and remaining traffic congestion is expected to cause major delays.
The highway is forecast to hit a high of -21 C with a mix of sun and cloud and winds reaching 15 kilometres per hour. Even though the temperature is expected to rise to -17 by Thursday night, the highway will likely see another five centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada.
