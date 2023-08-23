The Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos remains at 44,000 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)

Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos sees no growth overnight

All evacuation orders and alerts remain the same on Wednesday morning

The favourable weather conditions helped ease parts of the Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, there are no reported changes to the blaze that remains an estimated 44,000 hectares in size.

On Tuesday, crews continued to conduct structure protection on the northeast portion of the blaze but continued to see no significant growth. Heavy machinery continued to be used to establish containment lines to the north and northwest of the fire.

There are currently 13 properties within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on evacuation order and an additional 195 properties on evacuation alert.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

