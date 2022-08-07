The Keremeos Creek wildfire has been burning since July 29 (BC Wildfire Service)

The Keremeos Creek wildfire has been burning since July 29 (BC Wildfire Service)

Crews challenged on multiple flanks of Keremeos Creek fire

213 wildland firefighters continue to battle the blaze

  • Aug. 7, 2022 10:30 a.m.
  • News

It was a challenging night for crews on the Keremeos Creek wildfire southwest of Penticton.

Winds caused turmoil on the northeast flank while the south flank saw spotting.

BC Wildfire says no structures were damaged overnight Saturday into Sunday, though.

Crews have been assigned to hold the fire to the north of the Highway 3 corridor and hand lines are being established along Olalla Creek Forest Service Road in preperation for planned ignitions.

More than 500 properties are on evacuation order and more than another 1,000 are on alert around the 5,903 hectare blaze.

Over 200 firefighters, 16 helicopters, and 42 pieces of heavy equipment are currently battling the fire.

READ MORE: Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek Fire continues to burn

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresPenticton

Previous story
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Next story
Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek fire continues to burn

Just Posted

Ksan House Society in Terrace will get around $100,000 to hire a coordinator for mental health and support services. (File photo)
14 northern agencies and local governments get fresh funding for capacity building

Commercial marine fishermen on the North Coast are frustrated by the DFO’s sockeye harvest regulations, despite large volumes of fish, Howard Gray of Prince Rupert said on Aug. 3. (Photo: File photo)
Prince Rupert fisherman frustrated by DFO salmon limits he says, despite millions of fish

A group of enthusiasts, including Andre Goulty, (airshow society), Captain L. Brueland (mustang pilot from Erickson aircraft collection), Craig Smith (director, NKDF), Paul Collard (airshow society), Captain Glen Pearce (airshow society past president), Tom Clement (director, NKDF), Jacob Weber and Ross Granley (airshow performer), gather to receive a cheque from the development fund. (Photo courtesy NKDF)
Vanderhoof Airshow gets a boost from development fund

Beairsto Elementary students created self-portraits which were displayed at the Vernon Public Art Gallery last year to showcase the different faces of the community. (Black Press video still)
New training program empowers people to tackle racism, North Coast MLA said