District hires Westbin to provide temporary carboard recycling services

District of Vanderhoof has contracted Westbin to provide cardboard recycling for small businesses in the community. The decision taken at the Oct.10 council meeting will see small businesses pay $20 to Westbin for their temporary services until a more permanent solution is available.

Carboard recycling services for small businesses was halted briefly after Connexus, the former service provider, ended its contract on Oct. 1.

Westbin was chosen after considering quoations from a few other contractors including Waste Management of Canada Corporation. Westbin was chosen based on the bigger sizes of its bin as well as for its month-to-month contract option.

Hiring Westbin would cost the District approximately $1,000 per month with higher costs in November and December. The revenue generated by Conexus from all of the forty‐nine (49) businesses including the District was approximately $1,250 per month.

District may establish a bylaw to charge the businesses at a flat rate of $20 per month to cover the cost of this service irrespective of the size of the business or cardboard they generate.

Some of the locations to place a bin for this temporary service includes the transfer site owned by the Regional District of Bulkley‐Nechako, and a few locations in on Columbia Street owned by the District of Vanderhoof.

District owned Lot A4 Plan PRP1439 on Columbia Street West is a perfect location for small businesses as it is in the heart of the downtown area. However, there is a risk of household garbage and cardboard finding its way into it, district staff said in its report to the council.