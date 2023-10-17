Large volumes of oversized cardboard is causing havoc with recycling truck compactors and creating delays in collection service. The city is asking residents to make certain cardboard boxes are flattened and are smaller than .6 metres in all dimensions. (News Bulletin file photo)

District hires Westbin to provide temporary carboard recycling services

District of Vanderhoof has contracted Westbin to provide cardboard recycling for small businesses in the community. The decision taken at the Oct.10 council meeting will see small businesses pay $20 to Westbin for their temporary services until a more permanent solution is available.

Carboard recycling services for small businesses was halted briefly after Connexus, the former service provider, ended its contract on Oct. 1.

Westbin was chosen after considering quoations from a few other contractors including Waste Management of Canada Corporation. Westbin was chosen based on the bigger sizes of its bin as well as for its month-to-month contract option.

Hiring Westbin would cost the District approximately $1,000 per month with higher costs in November and December. The revenue generated by Conexus from all of the forty‐nine (49) businesses including the District was approximately $1,250 per month.

District may establish a bylaw to charge the businesses at a flat rate of $20 per month to cover the cost of this service irrespective of the size of the business or cardboard they generate.

Some of the locations to place a bin for this temporary service includes the transfer site owned by the Regional District of Bulkley‐Nechako, and a few locations in on Columbia Street owned by the District of Vanderhoof.

District owned Lot A4 Plan PRP1439 on Columbia Street West is a perfect location for small businesses as it is in the heart of the downtown area. However, there is a risk of household garbage and cardboard finding its way into it, district staff said in its report to the council.

Previous story
Minister Brenda Bailey celebrates small businesses in B.C.
Next story
Northeast B.C. community newspapers publish last editions this week

Just Posted

Large volumes of oversized cardboard is causing havoc with recycling truck compactors and creating delays in collection service. The city is asking residents to make certain cardboard boxes are flattened and are smaller than .6 metres in all dimensions. (News Bulletin file photo)
District hires Westbin to provide temporary carboard recycling services

Brenda Bailey, B.C.’s minister of jobs. (Black Press file photo)
Minister Brenda Bailey celebrates small businesses in B.C.

Piping is seen on the top of a receiving platform which will be connected to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline terminus at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction, in Kitimat, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP dispute photojournalist’s B.C. pipeline protest arrest account

The Prince George main campus of the University of Northern BC. (Photo courtesy UNBC)
UNBC places second in annual Maclean’s rankings