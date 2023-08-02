District of Vanderhoof buys Northside Water Service

The District of Vanderhoof has acquired the Northside Water Utility.

The assets and customers of the utility have been incorporated into the Municipal Waterworks Utility and the District has assumed operations and maintenance of the infrastructure, it said in an August 2 statement.

Northside Water Service was founded by Richard Manwaring in 1964. The business was later run by Manwaring’s oldest son Greg and his wife Elvira. Northside Water system provides its service to approximately 230 connections in the area.

The district said it has taken a strategic approach in the decision to purchase Northside Water.

“Our ownership of the utility allows us to leverage municipal opportunities that allow for growth and development,” the statement read.

No tax increase was required for the purchase as it was funded from the Community Forest Reserve which may, by bylaw, be used for such purposes. The district has yet to release the amount they purchased the facility for and will do so only once the transfer of ownership is fully complete.

In the same statement the district also thanked the outgoing owners, theManwaring family, for their many years of providing the District of Vanderhoof northside residents with quality service and drinking water.

“The District of Vanderhoof is pleased to continue to provide consistent, high quality drinking water as did the previous owners.We ask for your patience in the coming months as we complete our transition of the operations.”

Any questions on the transfer or billing can be directed to the District of Vanderhoof finance department at 250-567-4711.