The District of Vanderhoof announced the purchase of Northside Water Service on Aug. 2. (District of Vanderhoof)

District of Vanderhoof buys Northside Water Service

The District of Vanderhoof has acquired the Northside Water Utility.

The assets and customers of the utility have been incorporated into the Municipal Waterworks Utility and the District has assumed operations and maintenance of the infrastructure, it said in an August 2 statement.

Northside Water Service was founded by Richard Manwaring in 1964. The business was later run by Manwaring’s oldest son Greg and his wife Elvira. Northside Water system provides its service to approximately 230 connections in the area.

The district said it has taken a strategic approach in the decision to purchase Northside Water.

“Our ownership of the utility allows us to leverage municipal opportunities that allow for growth and development,” the statement read.

No tax increase was required for the purchase as it was funded from the Community Forest Reserve which may, by bylaw, be used for such purposes. The district has yet to release the amount they purchased the facility for and will do so only once the transfer of ownership is fully complete.

In the same statement the district also thanked the outgoing owners, theManwaring family, for their many years of providing the District of Vanderhoof northside residents with quality service and drinking water.

“The District of Vanderhoof is pleased to continue to provide consistent, high quality drinking water as did the previous owners.We ask for your patience in the coming months as we complete our transition of the operations.”

Any questions on the transfer or billing can be directed to the District of Vanderhoof finance department at 250-567-4711.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 years after Kelowna deadly crane collapse, B.C. considers safety improvements
Next story
August can be the most challenging month for B.C. wildfires, says Ma

Just Posted

Sarah Osborne and The Magic Buttons deliver a captivating performance at the River Stage during the Kispiox Valley Music Festival on July 29. (Hunter Wild/Black Press Media)
Kispiox Valley Music Festival delights hundreds in its 27th year

The District of Vanderhoof announced the purchase of Northside Water Service on Aug. 2. (District of Vanderhoof)
District of Vanderhoof buys Northside Water Service

A file photo from the Fall Fair held in Vanderhoof in the past. This year, the 55th annual fair has been cancelled due to wildfire concerns in the region. (Black Press file photo)
55th Nechako Fall Fair cancelled due to wildfires in the region

Vanderhoof residents celebrate Canada Day by canoeing in the river (Colin MacGillivray).
‘The best part about Vanderhoof is the people’: Heidi Goncalves