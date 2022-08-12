A car crash along Highway 3 sparked a new wildfire on Friday morning between Keremeos and Osoyoos. (BCWS)

A car crash along Highway 3 sparked a new wildfire on Friday morning between Keremeos and Osoyoos. (BCWS)

Dozens of properties on evacuation alert amid ‘out of control’ wildfire along Highway 3

A car accident on Highway 3 sparked the Richter Mountain wildfire

An evacuation alert has been issued for properties in the Sumac Road area along Highway 3 due to the threat of a new wildfire between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the alert on Friday morning for more than 20 properties after a car accident on Highway 3 sparked the Richter Mountain wildfire.

The blaze is listed at 30 hectares.

The RDOS issued an evacuation alert for more than 20 properties along Highway 3 on Friday morning, Aug. 12 (Photo- RDOS)

Traffic along Highway 3 south of Cawston remains open but is limited to a single lane, as a result of the fire.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is located about 17 kilometres west of Osoyoos and is classified as “out of control.”

There are currently 33 crew members on scene responding to the fire.

Those on alert should be prepared to evacuate their property on short notice, if necessary.

