B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by Saanich Police April 28, 2023. (Black Press Media)

Driver shot by police during vehicle stop on Vancouver Island

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating, says man in stable condition following surgery

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by Saanich Police Friday night (April 28).

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in an information bulletin Saturday that Saanich Police stopped a vehicle around 9 p.m. near the 4100-block of Highway 17 (Pat Bay Highway) for an investigation into the breach of a conditional sentence order.

During an “interaction” with police, the driver was shot. IIO does not specify what the interaction was.

The driver was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is in stable condition in the ICU.

The IIO is asking anyone with relevant information about this incident to contact the witness line toll free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form at iiobc.ca.

Saanich Police Department

