Evacuation order lifted for more Shuswap areas

Residents can now make their way home, but are still under an evacuation alert

Evacuation orders have been downgraded in the Shuswap Friday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2023. (CSRD photo)

Evacuation orders for Sorrento and the Little River area in the Shuswap have been downgraded to alerts, meaning residents can return home.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued the change around 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

The entire unincorporated area of Sorrento is now on evacuation alert, along with the following addresses:

• 403 to 445 Little River Road in CSRD Electoral Area G;

• 229 Trans Canada Highway in CSRD Electoral Area F.

The Evacuation Order for Skimikin remains in effect. BC Hydro has confirmed that power has been established in the area.

Re-entry to the area can be done via Highway 1.

The CSRD notes an evacuation order may need to be reissued, so residents returning home should be prepared to leave again at a moment’s notice with grab-and-go bags at the ready.

The CSRD released the following instructions for those on evacuation alert:

• Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, and immediate care needs for dependents;

• Replenish any items that have expired or need replacement, ensure you and your family members have enough clothing and incidentals for a 72-hour period and have these items readily available for quick departure. See www.preparedbc.ca for details;

• Assist your local Emergency Support Services Team by self-registering now on the Evacuee Registration and Assistance website at www.ess.gov.bc.ca. This streamlines the registration process in an Evacuation Order;

• Contact family members, advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area where you can safely reconnect should the area be evacuated;

• Accommodation in the area can be limited. Make arrangements to stay with family or friends, if possible;

• Take care of your pets or any other animals by moving them to a safe location. Make plans for their care if you will not be at home;

• Arrange transportation for all household members. Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children.

The Bush Creek East wildfire has not grown much over the last 72 hours and remains just over 41,000 hectares. 113 structural personnel, 101 firefighters and over 100 pieces of heavy equipment continue to tackle the blaze.

Brendan Shykora

B.C. Wildfires 2023Fire evacuationSalmon ArmShuswapwildfire