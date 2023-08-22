Evacuation Orders issued for areas affected by Tatuk Lake and Big Creek Wildfires

Regional District of Bulkley Nechako has issued an Evacuation Order for areas affected by the Tatuk Lake wildfire in northwest B.C.

The orders extend to all lands, properties, and dwellings south of the Bobtail Connector Forest Service Road , extending to the RDBN boundary.

An Evacuation Order has also been issued for areas affected by the Big Creek Wildfire. The order extends to all lands in the Germansen Landing and 12 Mile area, accessed off Thutade Forest Service Road , including the North Takla Lake 12 Reserve. Additionally, lands accessed by the Germansen Lake Mainline Forest Service Road , including areas of the Omineca Provincial Park and private resource operations west of Germansen Lake.

All residents have been asked to leave the area immediately.

If you need transportation assistance from the area, please call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-1553.

If you require assistance for livestock, please call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-1553.

Register in Prince George by contacting the Emergency Support Services Director at 778-675-3735 for instructions of where to go for support.

Please visit www.rdbn.bc.ca for full Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert information.

Meanwhile an Evacuation Alert has been issued for all lands, properties, and dwellings in or near the Manson Creek community, including those accessed by Thudade FSR or Omineca Mining Access Road.

There are currently five Evacuation Alerts and two Evacuation Orders in the Bulkley Nechako Area.

