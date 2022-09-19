Ex-B.C. chiropractor now in Florida charged with attempted homicide of 2 children

Former Vancouver chiropractor Trevor Hooper Kilian, 47, was charged with the attempted homicide of two children in Naples, Fla. on Sept. 14, 2022. This photo has been altered to protect the identity of others in it. A mugshot of Kilian was not available from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at the time of publication. (Trevor Kilian/Facebook)

WARNING: This story includes details that may be distressing to readers.

A chiropractor who recently moved from Vancouver to Florida is facing four criminal charges, after allegedly trying to stab two children in his care to death before making an apparent attempt on his own life.

Trevor Hooper Kilian, 47, was arrested by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Naples, Fla., around midnight Sept. 14 after a woman called 911, according to an arrest report obtained by Black Press Media.

When officers arrived at the home, the woman directed them to the children’s bedroom, where a boy was found with two stab wounds in his back and a girl was found with a stab wound to her chest.

“It appears as if both children were stabbed while laying asleep in their beds,” the arrest report reads. Both were air lifted to hospital with collapsed lungs, where they are now in stable condition.

When officers entered the home’s master bedroom, they found Kilian on the floor “with what appeared to be severe self-inflicted lacerations on both of his arms.” He was taken to a different hospital than the children and treated for his injuries.

The arrest report doesn’t specify the relationship between Kilian and the children.

COVID mandates, financial woes behind move from B.C.

The woman later told officers her and her family had recently moved to Florida after facing financial hardships in Canada.

Kilian studied chiropractic medicine in California and had been working at Kilian Chiropractic Inc. in Vancouver since 2006, according to his Facebook profile. He was registered with the College of Chiropractors of B.C. from 2001 until August 2022, when his licence expired.

In November 2021, Kilian was one of nearly 300 B.C. chiropractors to sign and send a bogus “notice of liability” to College of Chiropractors of B.C. board members, calling for them to oppose vaccination policies.

The stance appears to be part of the reason why Kilian, his wife Lauren and their three children moved to Florida.

As first reported by CBC, Lauren explained her family’s move to the States in an interview with online publication Healthy Debate, for an article on joining “the vaccine exodus.” She told the publication their chiropractor business had “struggled due to COVID-19 restrictions.”

“I really miss my friends back home … But everywhere I go here, people think like us,” Lauren is quoted saying.

In the arrest report, the woman who called police told them that Kilian had never been violent towards her or her children prior to the Sept. 14 incident.

She said things had been odd for the last two weeks though, ever since Kilian quit using synthetic cannabis.

“Since then he began acting abnormally and would have manic episodes, and was not sleeping or eating,” she told police.

She said he was acting normally on the day of the attack, until he got up from their bedroom at about 10 p.m.

The woman told police that minutes later, she heard the children screaming and hurried into the hallway to see what had happened.

Kilian was arrested on scene and charged with two counts each of attempted homicide and aggravated child abuse.

He remains in custody and is set to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 10.

@janeskrypnek

jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

child abuseHomicideVancouver