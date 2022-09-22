FDA admits delays in response, to baby formula shortage

The 10-page report cites several aspects of the agency’s response. including poor data-sharing systems, staffing shortages and lack of oversight for the specific manufacturing and supply chain protocols.

“For things that are critical to public health, if you don’t have some understanding of how all the pieces fit together. Then when you get into a crisis or a shortage you have a real problem. To a large extent, that’s what happened here,” Robert Califf, FDA Commissioner.

The report arrives several months after a baby formula manufacturing plant in Michigan was closed because of safety issues. An FDA investigation into a whistleblower’s warning about the plant didn’t begin until months after the complaint was filed.

Consumer advocates say the FDA’s report falls short of what is needed to fully address systemic issues. “This internal evaluation treats the symptoms of the disease rather than offering a cure. Nothing in this evaluation addresses the fragmented leadership structure that led to critical communication failures,” Scott Faber, Environmental Working Group.

Inventories of baby formula have increased from 69 percent in July to 80 percent. Imports of various baby formula products have increased significantly since May. The FDA’s food division is currently under an external review seeking answers to “questions about the structure, function, funding and leadership.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

babysittingFood & Dining

Previous story
Spouse of gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians calls for policing reforms at inquiry
Next story
Indigenous group opposes Liberal government emissions cap policy

Just Posted

Aerial shot of LNG Canada’s Cedar Valley Lodge, which accommodates oil and gas workers on the project site in Kitimat. the Indigenous Resource Network believes the cap would endanger Indigenous investments in oil and gas like this one and others the Haisla First Nation is involved with. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Indigenous group opposes Liberal government emissions cap policy

Greeted by cheering staff, Tour de North participants gather outside Canadian Tire in Williams Lake as they complete their ride. The tour, which started in Fort St. John, saw several challenges including a route change due to the Hudson’s Hope wildfires. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cops for Cancer cyclists ride 850 km for childhood cancer research, support services

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

An area near Vanderhoof Airport that was a Coastal Gaslink work camp is being returned to agricultural land. (Photo supplied by Coastal Gaslink)
Coastal Gaslink restores Vanderhoof workcamp site