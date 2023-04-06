Fallen tree branches are shown on a street following an accumulation of freezing rain in Montreal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Fallen tree branches are shown on a street following an accumulation of freezing rain in Montreal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Fierce storm system leaves more than a million without power in Quebec and Ontario

Montreal authorities reported numerous calls for downed trees

A fierce storm system that brought thunder, lightning, snow and freezing rain to parts of Quebec and Ontario has left more than one million hydro customers still in the dark.

Québec City and Saguenay remain under a freezing rain warning, and Hydro-Québec said as of 7:30 a.m., power outages affected 1.1 million homes and businesses.

Montreal authorities reported numerous calls for downed trees, while Transport Quebec said weather conditions forced it to close the Victoria Bridge, which connects Montreal with its southern suburbs.

Via Rail issued a travel advisory, saying power outages and track obstructions caused service delays and cancellations in the Montreal-Toronto Corridor.

In Ontario, Hydro One reported about 110,000 of its customers were without power.

Hydro Ottawa issued a statement late Wednesday saying crews paused restoration efforts overnight due to poor visibility and falling trees and branches on overhead wires resulting in unsafe working conditions. It noted as of 10:30 p.m., more than 60,000 customers were still without power.

READ MORE: ‘Tenaciousness of winter:’ Weather Network forecasts a delayed spring

Severe weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Search suspended for man linked to dead migrants, police say efforts exhausted
Next story
Eight sheltered but more spaces needed as Vancouver seeks rooms for displaced campers

Just Posted

The U15 Female North West regional team are all smiles after winning one of their games at hockey provincials in Kamloops in March. Pictured are; assist coach Colin Batemen of Smithers (back row from left), head coach Wes Hart of Burns Lake, Nicole Bateman of Smithers, Jericho Tse of Kitimat, Taylor Siemens of Vanderhoof, Marika Jack of Hazelton, manager Nyree Hazelton of Burns Lake (middle row from left), Leeara Betts of Hazelton, Eden Tse of Kitimat, Elencia Hazelton of Burns Lake, Kaylee Levick of Burns Lake, Alayna Hart of Burns Lake, assist coach Dan Plante, Miley Harris of Hazelton (front row from left), Kate Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Maci Kadonaga of Vanderhoof, Kiah Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Kamryn Gutierrez-Perreault of Kitimat and Jada Adams of Hazelton. Missing from the photo are Audrey Luggi of Fort St James and Alexis Erickson of Burns Lake. (Photo submitted)
Uniting the north west: The Misfits represent their communities at hockey provincials

Dancers perform in a previous Pacific Northwest Music Festival. The festival hosts nearly 4,000 participants competing in many different disciplines. (Carol Laird photo)
Pacific Northwest Music Festival returns for 56th year

Fort St. James RCMP were called in to investigate an incident at David Hoy Elementary on Tuesday morning after students were evacuated following a safety concern. (File photo)
Fort St. James elementary evacuated following safety concerns

Kitimat pumphouses pull water from the river and send it through filters and a chlorination system for treatment. Photo taken March 28 2023, (Hunter Wild).
Kitimat water system 10% asbestos pipes; district doesn’t test for asbestos

Pop-up banner image