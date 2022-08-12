x Emergency personnel were on the scene of a wildfire near Fairmont Tuesday evening. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

x Emergency personnel were on the scene of a wildfire near Fairmont Tuesday evening. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Firefighters gain upper hand on 2-hectare wildfire south of Fairmont, B.C.

The fire is burning on Crown land on the west side of Highway 93/95 near the Columbia Lake viewpoint

Highway 93/95 has been re-opened after being temporarily closed overnight due to a wildfire south of Fairmont.

“Our team did an amazing job, and with support from the Resource Office and an initial attack crew from the BC Wildfire Service, were able to contain the fire early this morning,” explains Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue chief Drew Sinclair.

The fire is burning on Crown land on the west side of Highway 93/95 near the Columbia Lake viewpoint. 13 firefighters and five pieces of apparatus responded to the call at approximately 11:30pm last night. “Once the fire was contained, the crews cleared the scene at about 3:30 a.m.; however, we had a crew from Fairmont and a tender stay back to assist the BC Wildfire crew until 6:30 a.m.,” adds Sinclair.

The fire is estimated to be two hectares in size and no structures were threatened.

The BC Wildfire Service remains on scene.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Previous story
Pianist Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin
Next story
Mt. Evans fire near Kimberley being monitored by helicopters and air tankers

Just Posted

2022 Vanderhoof International Airshow, back after a COVID hiatus, drawing more than 5,000 visitors on Aug. 6. (Orlanthia Habsburg photo)
Vanderhoof International Airshow back with a roar

Cindy Martin. The former teacher and advocate for Indigenous women went missing on the night of Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy of Sheridan Martin)
Remains of Hazelton woman missing since 2018 found

A black bear helps itself to an unsecured bag of garbage. Reducing attractants can help limit human-bear encounters, dangerous to both parties. (Photo courtesy Wildsafe B.C.)
Reminding residents to be wildlife aware

Nathan Cullen, minister responsible for immigration, during a summer 2022 art unveiling at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital. Cullen recently met with the federal government asking for more control over immigration for the province. (Thom Barker photo)
B.C. asks federal government for more autonomy over immigration to solve labour shortage