Four Rivers Co-op announces 14 northern B.C. organizations as recipients of community fund

Several non-profit organizations across northwest B.C. are set to benefit from Four Rivers Co-op’s 2022 community support fund.

Among the 14 organizations selected, the Vanderhoof Curling Club will get $6,500 for an upgraded ice system that allows them to install and prep ice for curling within four days.

The Nechako Lakes Basketball Club will see $12,911 go toward the purchase of a basketball shooting machine.

In Fort St. James, the Search and Rescue Society will receive $5,400 for new equipment and tools for their new facility. The Fort St. James Curling Club will receive $20,000 which will go toward a new water treatment system.

The KEY Resources Centre Society in Fort St. James will get $6,000 to purchase new beds to help support people experiencing homelessness.

In Terrace, the Dr.R.E.M. Lee Hospital Foundation will get $10,000 to help purchase a surgery equipment (variable angle locking hand tray), whereas the Quesnel & District 4-H will use the $8,000 to support their purchase of a new project penning for the 4-H pig.

Four Rivers developed this program in 2016 to provide large one-time donations to registered charities, non-profit organizations and community groups for projects or to improve their facilities, programs/services.

Four Rivers receives an average of 60 to 100 applications every year from across the areas of their operation.

The applications are reviewed by the board of directors who then select around 10 to 15 projects to distribute the funding amount based on the project and their objectives, said Maegan Woods, marketing and member relations coordinator.

“There are lots of good organizations that apply and we try base [the selection]on what they are doing for the community and how many people that the project is going to serve and help,” Woods added.

The complete list of recipients of the community support fund are listed below:

South Cariboo Health Foundation — $10,000

Fort St. James Curling Club — $20,000

Fort St. James Search & Rescue Society — $5,400

The KEY Resource Centre Society — $6,000

McBride Figure Skating Club — $1,768

Northern Community Counseling Centre Society — $6,000

Quesnel & District 4-H Council — $8,000

Quesnel Technics Gymnastics Club — $3,200

Cottonwood Community Association — $4,500

The DR. R.E.M Lee Hospital Foundation — $10,000

Valemount Senior Citizens Housing Society — $8,295

Vanderhoof Vikings Minor Football — $5,000

Nechako Lakes Basketball Club — $12,911

Vanderhoof Curling Club — $6,500

The 2023 community support fund amount has increased from $100,000 to $150,000. The application period for 2023 will open from Sept. 15 to Nov.15