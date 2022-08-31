A Canadian North plane taxis to a runway before takeoff on June 26, 2019 in Ottawa. Canadian North says an ongoing shortage of fuel at some airports in the High Arctic and inclement weather are causing significant disruptions to its operations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A Canadian North plane taxis to a runway before takeoff on June 26, 2019 in Ottawa. Canadian North says an ongoing shortage of fuel at some airports in the High Arctic and inclement weather are causing significant disruptions to its operations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Fuel shortages, inclement weather disrupting Canadian North’s High Arctic flights

Canadian North says weather disruptions are also affecting service in the High Arctic

An airline that services Canada’s North says an ongoing fuel shortage at some airports in the High Arctic and inclement weather are causing significant disruptions to its operations.

Canadian North first announced fuel shortages at airports in Pond Inlet, Arctic Bay, Resolute Bay and Grise Fiord in Nunavut two weeks ago.

As a result, the airline said there were fewer seats available on flights to those communities and some cargo shipments could be delayed as planes had to carry more fuel.

Canadian North says weather disruptions are also affecting service in the High Arctic.

It says its customer contact centre has been experiencing a higher than average call volume because of the travel disruptions.

The airline says it is working with the fuel available to move as many passengers and as much freight as possible.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oil and gas

Previous story
Racialized people had higher mortality rates from COVID-19: Statistics Canada
Next story
Quebec election: Gun control advocates to sound out parties on handgun ban, buybacks

Just Posted

‘Elect Her’ is a project aimed at increasing representation of women in northwest B.C.’s local governments. (File photo)
Kitimat and Smithers team up to attract more women to local governments in northwest B.C.

Cariboo—Prince George MP Todd Doherty emotionally shared the news on his Facebook page Wednesday, Aug. 31, from the parking lot of Canadian Tire in Prince George. (Facebook)
988: National suicide prevention hotline coming November 2023

A boat theft early this morning at Topley Landing has resulted in one injury after a police service pistol was discharged. (File photo)
Boat theft leads to officer-involved shooting in northwestern B.C.

Fieldwork undertaken by Kitselas Geothermal to explore the feasibility of a geothermal power project at Lakelse Lake. (Photo courtesy Kitselas Geothermal)
Shell signs deal with Kitselas Geothermal in northwest B.C.