Grizzly encounters in Kitimat prompt warning from Conservation Officer Service

Bears are common particularly on the lower portion of the Kitimat River

Recent encounters between grizzlies and people have the Conservation Officer Service warning residents and visitors to the Kitimat area to be bear smart particularly along the lower portion of the Kitimat River. (File photo)

Recent encounters between people and grizzly bears has the BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) warning residents and visitors to the Kitimat area to be bear aware.

In one incident a person was bluff charged by a grizzly sow with two small cubs, said Michael Geuse, a North Coast Zone conservation officer in an email to The Northern Sentinel.

He noted grizzly activity is particularly common along the lower portion of the Kitimat River where the bears feed on berries and salmon.

“COS wants to ensure people are being bear smart and safe while recreating. Especially anglers and other people recreating along the Kitimat River,” the email stated.

The correspondence also included bear safety tips including: secure all attractants; if cleaning fish at the river, throwing entrails into the water; hiking and walking with other people; making lots of noise; carrying bear spray, in an easily spot, and knowing how to use it; keeping dogs on a leash.

In an encounter with a bear, the COS advises remaining calm, giving the bear a lot of space and slowly backing out of the area with bear spray at the ready.

The service also encourages people to report any encounters with grizzlies to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.



