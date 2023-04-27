Gusty winds, downed power line sparks wildfire west of Williams Lake

Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)
Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)
Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)

A tree falling on a power line in the community of Riske Creek sparked a wildfire and quick response from residents in the area this week.

The incident happened along Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, April 26, while the area was under a special weather statement due to strong, gusty winds. Traffic was temporarily impacted.

Thursday morning, the BC Wildfire Service reports the fire covered about 50 hectares and is considered being held.

This same area was hit hard by the 2017 wildfires, something which residents noted on social media following the incident.

READ MORE: Province issues high streamflow advisory for Southern Interior

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresCariboo

Previous story
B.C. correctional workers given prestigious provincial awards
Next story
‘Landmark penalty’ given to unlicensed Kamloops property manager

Just Posted

View of the existing AltaGas propane export terminal on Ridley Island from the water. A new bulk liquids export facility is proposed to go up adjacent to this one following an announcement April 26 of a joint venture between AltaGas and Vopak. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Vopak and AltaGas combine to evaluate new bulk liquids terminal at Prince Rupert port

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)
RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing Fort St. James man

A map showing the proposed terminal for the LNG project. (Illustration courtesy of KSI Lisims LNG)
Open houses set for May in Terrace, Prince Rupert for KSI Lisims LNG Project

The re-branding initiative involves revised abstract crow and wolf symbols of the brand. (Supplied photo)
Tahltan Nation Development Corporation launches refreshed brand