Hazelton hospital escapee back in police custody

New Hazelton RCMP have recaptured the man who escaped from their custody while also a patient at Wrinch Memorial Hospital Dec. 5.

Buddy Shanoss, 30, was first arrested and then taken to Wrinch Memorial for medical treatment before escaping. He was last seen that day in a 2015 Silver Kia Sportage.

The first arrest was for multiple alleged offences including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, break and enter, uttering threats, assault police officer with a weapon and arson, indicated New Hazelton RCMP.

There is no immediate indication as to what additional charges Shanoss may face from being re-arrested.

There are also no immediate details available as to why Shanoss needed to be taken to hospital in the first place on Dec. 5 or of the circumstances leading to the escape.

RCMP thanked the public for their assistance in leading to the re-arrest.