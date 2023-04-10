Traffic is reflected in a rain covered car mirror as cars move through heavy rain in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Environment Canada is warning parts of southern British Columbia to expect heavy rain today and into tonight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Traffic is reflected in a rain covered car mirror as cars move through heavy rain in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Environment Canada is warning parts of southern British Columbia to expect heavy rain today and into tonight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Heavy rain sets off high-water warnings for rivers in southern B.C.

Multiple advisories in place across the province’s southern corridor

Forecasters are warning of swollen creeks and rivers as heavy rain sweeps over southern British Columbia.

High streamflow advisories have been posted for all of Vancouver Island, the south coast and the southern Interior, warning that the possible rapid rise in rivers poses a risk to public safety.

Environment Canada says a Pacific frontal system washed over Vancouver Island and the south coast over the weekend, bringing up to 90 millimetres to Haida Gwaii and more than 80 millimetres on Saturna Island.

The River Forecast Centre says streams and rivers on Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Howe Sound are expected to rise into Monday with possible localized flooding.

Meanwhile, The River Forecast Centre this afternoon expanded a High Streamflow Advisory issued yesterday evening for the Southern Interior. It now includes Okanagan and Similkameen in addition to Boundary, West and East Kootenay.

Environment Canada is warning residents in southeastern B.C., from the Boundary region through the West and East Kootenay regions, to expect as much as 50 millimetres of rain before it eases on Tuesday.

The river forecaster says the smaller, low-elevation creeks and rivers in the region are the most at risk of flash flooding because of the remaining snowpack.

“These rain-on-snow events have a high amount of uncertainty based on rainfall totals, ripeness of the snowpack to melt and the fluctuation of the freezing level,” the centre says in its advisory.

READ MORE: High streamflow advisory issued for Kootenay, Boundary region

READ MORE: Forecast calls for ‘long-duration rainfall event’ over Easter weekend in B.C.

flood watch

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP warn of phone scammer posing as victim services employee
Next story
Unexplained wealth orders to target organized crime, corrupt foreigners in B.C.

Just Posted

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

The U15 Female North West regional team are all smiles after winning one of their games at hockey provincials in Kamloops in March. Pictured are; assist coach Colin Batemen of Smithers (back row from left), head coach Wes Hart of Burns Lake, Nicole Bateman of Smithers, Jericho Tse of Kitimat, Taylor Siemens of Vanderhoof, Marika Jack of Hazelton, manager Nyree Hazelton of Burns Lake (middle row from left), Leeara Betts of Hazelton, Eden Tse of Kitimat, Elencia Hazelton of Burns Lake, Kaylee Levick of Burns Lake, Alayna Hart of Burns Lake, assist coach Dan Plante, Miley Harris of Hazelton (front row from left), Kate Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Maci Kadonaga of Vanderhoof, Kiah Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Kamryn Gutierrez-Perreault of Kitimat and Jada Adams of Hazelton. Missing from the photo are Audrey Luggi of Fort St James and Alexis Erickson of Burns Lake. (Photo submitted)
Uniting the north west: The Misfits represent their communities at hockey provincials

Dancers perform in a previous Pacific Northwest Music Festival. The festival hosts nearly 4,000 participants competing in many different disciplines. (Carol Laird photo)
Pacific Northwest Music Festival returns for 56th year

Fort St. James RCMP were called in to investigate an incident at David Hoy Elementary on Tuesday morning after students were evacuated following a safety concern. (File photo)
Fort St. James elementary evacuated following safety concerns