Rocks in the road and damage from the slide will have the road closed at least until Sunday morning

A rockslide 50 kilometres west of Terrace has Highway 16 closed until at least Sunday (Oct. 23) morning. (Facebook photo)

If you’re thinking about trying to get into or out of Prince Rupert tonight, think again.

A rockslide this afternoon between 50 and 51 kilometres west of Terrace has Hwy 16 closed at least until tomorrow morning (Sunday Oct. 23) and probably longer with very large rocks in the road and damage to the highway from the fall.

Drive BC says the next update will be provided at 8 a.m.