Ice climber dies after falling 30 feet near Golden

An ice climber has died from his injuries after a fall near the Gibraltar ice climbs south of Golden.

On Thursday, March 9, the Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (CVSAR) responded to a call from the Columbia Valley RCMP to help find the ice climber. The Gibraltar ice climbs are just off of the Kootenay Forest Service Road.

The man fell approximately 30 feet and a friend and the worksite emergency services performed life-saving measures until B.C. Ambulance arrived on scene. The victim was transferred to hospital but died as he succumbed to this injuries.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the deceased and those involved in the incident,” said CVSAR on their Facebook page. “This has been a difficult month for the local outdoor community. Stay safe this spring.”

