A bundled up worker shovels snow off steps during a cold morning in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2012. Bitterly cold weather is gripping much of British Columbia and forecasters don’t expect conditions in some areas to ease until at least Thursday, while the threat of snow lies ahead for other regions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A bundled up worker shovels snow off steps during a cold morning in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2012. Bitterly cold weather is gripping much of British Columbia and forecasters don’t expect conditions in some areas to ease until at least Thursday, while the threat of snow lies ahead for other regions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Icy winds, snow, hit much of B.C., weekend snow possible for south coast: forecasters

With wind chill, Environment Canada warns it will feel near -40 C in the Elk Valley, Peace regions

Bitterly cold weather is gripping much of British Columbia and forecasters don’t expect conditions in some areas to ease until at least Thursday, while the threat of snow lies ahead for other regions.

Extreme cold or Arctic outflow warnings are posted for the central and north coasts, Chilcotin and Peace River areas and the southeastern corner of B.C.

With the wind chill, Environment Canada warns conditions will feel close to -40 C in the Elk Valley and Peace regions, and -20 C in Terrace, Kitimat and Stewart.

A special weather statement also warns of snow before Thursday over most of central, eastern and southern Vancouver Island, including Victoria and the Gulf Islands, dumping up to 10 centimetres, coupled with winds to 70 kilometres per hour.

Those winds have also prompted a warning for the Howe Sound region as the weather office says potentially damaging gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected over southern sections through Thursday morning.

Environment Canada says the storm brought heavy snow to much of the central and southern Interior earlier this week, with over 30 centimetres in Prince George, while Metro Vancouver and the south coast could expect snow this weekend, as models show five to 10 centimetres possible over Metro Vancouver by Sunday.

RELATED: ‘Horrifically unforgiving’ risks: A timeline of avalanche deaths in B.C. for the 2022-2023 season

Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
With target access at 24/7: Pink Shirt Day a reminder of the impact of cyberbullying
Next story
Lack of vehicles and infrastructure hampers effort to switch federal fleet to EVs

Just Posted

The Nechako North Stars play against the Williams Lake Stampeders Saturday, Feb. 18, during the playoffs. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Nechako North Stars win first round of CIHL playoffs in overtime game

The Williams Lake Stampeders and Nechako North Stars battled it out Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Cariboo Memorial Complex, with the Stamps winning 6-2. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Stampeders, Nechako North Stars face-off for third CIHL playoff game Sunday, Feb. 19

After winning the Intermediate Division title at the All Native Basketball Tournament against the Skidegate Saints, tournament MVP Rylan Adams of the Prince Rupert Cubs rushed into the stands to celebrate with his grandparents. (Thom Barker photo)
Hometown team prevails in Intermediate Division at All Native tourney

Seniors Division MVP Desi Collinson prepares to make a move on Burnaby’s Ronnie Battle during the final at the All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 18 in Prince Rupert. (Melissa Ash photo)
Skidegate finds its way back to All Native tourney glory with Seniors Division championship