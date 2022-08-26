Infant expected to recover after ingesting possible toxic drugs at Kelowna home

RCMP and emergency services were called at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 24)

Kelowna RCMP and BC Emergency Services responded a case of a one-year-old who was unconscious on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 24).

When the RCMP arrived to the 1600-block of Lynrick Road, they found a family member giving the infant CPR on the hood of a vehicle. The family told officers the infant might have ingested an unknown substance.

The one-year old was given Narcan at the scene and responded positively. They were still taken to hospital for further treatment and are expected to make a full recovery.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development is taking care of the child for now.

RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit has opened a file and the investigation is still on-going.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said that this once again demonstrates the need for more support for those struggling with substance abuse.

“We at the RCMP are so grateful for the actions of the family member and all first responders who no doubt saved this child’s life.”

