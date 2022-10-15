It’s Election Day in Vanderhoof: Here’s everything you need to know

Voting in the BC civic election is open Oct. 15, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as Vanderhoof’s 2022 municipal election gets underway.

A total of 16 candidates are running for Vanderhoof council. Current Vanderhoof mayor Gerry Thiessen is not running again, but three candidates, George Funk, Ken Holden and Kevin Moutray, have thrown their hats in the ring to be the new mayor.

Four of the incumbent councillors – Brian Frenkel, Cyndi Lauze, Spencer Siemens and Ken Young – are running again. Moutray chose to run for mayor and John Murphy did not file.

Other council nominees include Tom Bulmer, Jeff Craig, Brad Dejax, Eric Lytle, Ernest Martens, Kurt McKee, Bill Teichroeb, Henry Thiessen and David van Dolah. Regional district candidates include Shirley Moon, John Alderliesten, Tim Johnson.

Six candidates are running for the School District 91 board of trustees: Daniel Albertson, ParentsVoice B.C.; Mandi Davidson; Nadine Frenkel; Sarah John; Jacqueline Reed; Carroll Walker, ParentsVoice B.C.

Polls are open in Vanderhoof from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Friendship Centre

219 Victoria St. E.

Who you can vote for:

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.

