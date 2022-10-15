It’s Election Day in Fraser Lake: Here’s everything you need to know

Voting in the BC civic election is open Oct. 15, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night (Oct. 15), as voting for the 2022 municipal election gets underway.

In Fraser Lake, incumbent mayor Sarrah Storey was unopposed, making her mayor by acclamation. Six candidates have declared their intentions to run for the four councillor positions.

Current council members Audrey Fennema, Joe Jenkinson and Craig LePoidevin are running again, while the fourth member, Kim Watt-Senner, chose not to run again. They’re joined in the race by Norm DeLong, Jennel Harder-Taheri and Jolene Webb.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Mouse Mountain School

266 Taluk Ave.

Who you can vote for:

For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

