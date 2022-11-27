Update: Highway 5 re-opens after being closed most of the day

The Coquihalla re-opened in both directions at 4 p.m.

3:45 p.m.

Multiple crashes has closed the Coquihalla- Highway 5 in both directions on Sunday afternoon but the snowy mountain pass is expected to re-open shortly.

DriveBC is reporting that the highway is expected to re-open at 4 p.m.

⛔ UPDATE – #BCHwy5 is closed in both directions between #HopeBC and #Merritt due to several vehicle incidents. Expected reopening time for both directions is 4:00 pm. ℹ️ Northbound: https://t.co/4huQCDl1DC ℹ️ Southbound: https://t.co/gY0hYsUpF0 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 27, 2022

Expect major delays if the mountain roads do re-open. The visibility on the Connector has been almost non-existent all day.

10:30 a.m.

Highway 5 closed following a vehicle incident between Othello Rd and Merritt this morning.

DriveBC says the incident involves a jackknifed semi at Larson Hill.

Assessments are underway.

Crossing Larson exit, southbound highway 5, looks like it is open now pic.twitter.com/5An6Eabcvk — Baljinder Singh Ubhi (@Ubhicanada) November 27, 2022

No word yet on when the highway will reopen.

