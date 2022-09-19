(Submitted/ SFUSD)

(Submitted/ SFUSD)

Kelowna nurse suspended for giving vulnerable client false COVID information

Carole Garfield suspended for telling a patient about pseudo-science COVID treatments

A West Kelowna nurse has been suspended after contacting a vulnerable client and recommending pseudo-science COVID-19 treatments.

Carole Garfield has agreed to the terms of a consent agreement, signed on Sept. 15, with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives, barring her from the profession for four weeks.

In September 2021, Garfield contacted a vulnerable patient while off duty, the nursing college found.

She used her personal cell phone and email to “provide anti-COVID vaccine information and to recommend alternative pseudo-science modalities,” according to the college.

The consent agreement states that Garfield has voluntarily agreed to a suspension of her nursing registration for four weeks, a limit prohibiting her from being the sole registered nurse on duty for six months and a public reprimand.

Garfield has also agreed to ​remedial education in ethics, boundaries, documentation, privacy and confidentiality, and the professional nursing standards.

The Inquiry Committee for the nursing college said it is satisfied that the terms of Garfield’s suspension and remediation will protect the public.​

READ MORE: Kelowna airport checks the tarmac: Debris, garbage and bears

READ MORE: Protest takes place outside Kelowna house known to RCMP

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaCOVID-19Hospitalsnurse

Previous story
Ukraine warns of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after strike near plant
Next story
B.C. watchdog investigating police chase that sent 2 suspects, 2 civilians to hospital

Just Posted

An area near Vanderhoof Airport that was a Coastal Gaslink work camp is being returned to agricultural land. (Photo supplied by Coastal Gaslink)
Coastal Gaslink restores Vanderhoof workcamp site

McLeod Cares leaders gather for a treat supplied by Subway in thanks for their service. (Photo contributed)
15 years of students helping students in Vanderhoof

The Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance signed a memorandum of understanding with the provincial government on Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo: Mayor Lee Brain’s Facebook page)
Northwest communities sign memorandum on revenue-sharing with province

<em>Brotherhood</em> recounts the 1926 canoe capsizing on Balsam Lake in Ontario that claimed the lives of 11 youths. (Brotherhood press kit/media handout)
Film on 1926 canoeing tragedy screening in Quesnel, 100 Mile House