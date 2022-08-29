Crystal Rae Brown was reported missing from Kitamaat Village on Friday, Aug. 26. (RCMP photo)

Kitimat RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing woman

Crystal Rae Brown was reported missing from Kitamaat Village on Friday (Aug. 26)

Kitimat RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a 45-year-old woman, Crystal Rae Brown, who was reported missing from Kitamaat Village in northwest B.C. on Friday (Aug. 26).

The police have described Brown an indigenous woman, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, 229 lbs. She may have been wearing black shorts and a grey top.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brown they are asked to contact the Kitimat RCMP at 250-632-7111. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

