Kitimat RCMP seize suspected drugs and large amount of cash

A search warrant executed Dec. 3 in Kitimat resulted in the seizure of cash, weapons and suspected narcotics. (RCMP photo) A search warrant executed Dec. 3 in Kitimat resulted in the seizure of cash, weapons and suspected narcotics. (RCMP photo)

Kitimat RCMP say they’ve seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine, Canadian currency, firearms, illegal unstamped cigarettes, a large quantity of illegal cannabis, and miscellaneous other drug trafficking items.

The seizure took place Dec. 3 after police spotted a large amount of Canadian currency, suspected cocaine and drug trafficking paraphernalia while at a local residence during an unrelated investigation.

Officers then obtained a search warrant, said acting Kitimat RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Rob Gardner.

“It was a great job by the officers to make this discovery during a different investigation, and get these items off the streets of our town,” he said.

No arrests have yet been made, but the investigation is ongoing, Gardner added.

If you have information regarding this drug seizure, or have concerns about a residence in your neighborhood please contact the Kitimat RCMP at 250-632-7111. You can stay anonymous and report the information through Northern BC Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

