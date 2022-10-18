BREAKING: RCMP officer killed on duty in Burnaby

A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)
A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)
A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)

A police officer has died from an apparent stabbing near the Burnaby Hospital Tuesday (Oct, 18).

Burnaby RCMP posted to social media at 11:50 a.m. asking people to avoid a 1.5-kilometre stretch of Canada Way, between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue. The street is located between the Trans-Canada Highway and hospital.

A source told Black Press Media that despite life-saving measures, the female officer died at the scene.

It remains unclear if a suspect has been found at this time.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Police identify 38-year-old as man gunned down at Vancouver golf course

READ ALSO: Homicide team investigating after 2 found dead in vehicle near Burnaby high school

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Metro VancouverRCMP

Previous story
Escaped B.C. murderer now Canada’s most wanted fugitive with $250,000 reward
Next story
Tahltan Central Government and province of B.C. agree to create wildlife stewardship program

Just Posted

Tahltan president Chad Norman Day (third from the right) stands with Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy (fourth from the right) and others in Victoria on Oct. 18, 2022. The parties struck a deal to develop a wildlife regime to protect Tahltan wildlife, culture and way of being. (B.C. Government photo)
Tahltan Central Government and province of B.C. agree to create wildlife stewardship program

‘I am not a bear’ was an unofficial slogan at Terrace city hall this Thanksgiving. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Shelter advocates bring tent city to Terrace city hall

Kevin Moutray gave up his seat at the District of Vanderhoof council table to take the mayor’s chair in the Oct. 15 elections. (File photo)
Kevin Moutray takes over as mayor in Vanderhoof

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)
ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia