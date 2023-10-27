British Columbia officially designated a large, fierce-looking marine reptile with a mouthful of pointy teeth that made its home about 80 million years ago in Vancouver Island waters as the province’s official fossil emblem. A fossil of a Puntledge River elasmosaur is shown at the Museum and Palaeontology Centre in Courtenay, B.C. in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Pat Trask

British Columbia officially designated a large, fierce-looking marine reptile with a mouthful of pointy teeth that made its home about 80 million years ago in Vancouver Island waters as the province’s official fossil emblem. A fossil of a Puntledge River elasmosaur is shown at the Museum and Palaeontology Centre in Courtenay, B.C. in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Pat Trask

Long-necked elasmosaur officially adopted as B.C.’s fossil emblem

Massive marine reptile swam the waters around Vancouver Island 80 million years ago

British Columbia has officially designated a large, fierce-looking marine reptile that swam in waters off Vancouver Island 80 million years ago as the province’s official fossil emblem.

The government adopted the long-necked, sharp-toothed 12-metre elasmosaur as the fossil emblem on Thursday, adding to the list of provincial symbols.

The designation follows a five-year recognition effort by paleontology enthusiasts and a provincewide public poll in 2018 where the elasmosaur received 48 per cent of the votes.

Tourism Minister Lana Popham says in a statement the elasmosaur designation raises awareness that B.C. has a fossil heritage worthy of celebration and stewardship.

The first elasmosaur fossil was discovered in 1988, along the Puntledge River on Vancouver Island, marking the first fossil of its kind found west of the Canadian Rockies.

The elasmosaur lived along the coast of B.C., dating back to the Cretaceous period.

Other official B.C. emblems include the Pacific dogwood, Stellar’s jay, spirit bear, Pacific salmon, jade and the western red cedar.

READ ALSO: 80-million-year-old dinosaur to become B.C.’s fossil emblem

READ ALSO: 80-million-year-old turtle find on B.C. river exciting fossil hunters

Previous story
Emboldened B.C. Sikhs speaking up as vote on independent state looms
Next story
B.C. policy expert gives green light to higher electric-vehicles goals

Just Posted

Wendy Clement. (Submitted photo)
‘Arts are just as important for communities’

Members of the Gitxaala Nation, including Chief Councillor Linda Innes, front right, march to B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 3, 2023. The refusal of Justice Alan Ross to enforce UNDRIP laws is one of the decisions the First Nations is appealing. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Gitxaała First Nation appeals Supreme Court decision on mining permits

The old School District 91 bus shop in Burns Lake being torn down for the new construction of the Burns Lake Foundry. (File photo0
New Foundry centre proposed for Vanderhoof

It’s official. The commanding officer of the Terrace RCMP detachment is now an Inspector. Terry Gillespie has been promoted from the rank of Staff Sergeant. (Staff photo)
Terrace RCMP detachment now has an inspector in charge