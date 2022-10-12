The BC Ferries terminal at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

The BC Ferries terminal at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man banned from BC Ferries drops wig, odd accent, flees police

Quadra Island RCMP are investigating incident

Police are investigating after a man banned from BC Ferries used a disguise to board a vessel.

On Oct. 9, BC Ferries contacted the Quadra Island RCMP about an individual that had been banned from the ferries who was on a vessel in disguise.

The man was wearing what Quadra Island RCMP said was obviously a wig, scarf, and sunglasses and spoke in an odd high-pitched accent that was either an attempt at an Australian or British accent.

The unwanted passenger, who is well-known to police, refused to cooperate with officers and fled on foot, leaving his wig and mask on a trail.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Victoria, Vancouver ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesRCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Pumpkin growing champion wins B.C. Giant Pumpkin weigh-off
Next story
Transient orcas team up to hunt minke whale near Victoria

Just Posted

Nechako River in Vanderhoof. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Nechako First Nations: water management endangering sturgeon

Orange Shirt Day, which shares the date of Truth and Reconcilliation Day, was started by Phyllis Webstad, who had her new orange shirt taken away from her on her first day attending residential school. (File photo)
A step on the long path to healing

An international student who stayed in Vanderhoof returned to his host family for a visit, along with 42 of his friends. (Submitted photo)
International student revisits host family in Vanderhoof with 42 other travelers

Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Phil Bialobzyski)
‘Business as usual’ amid war in Ukraine