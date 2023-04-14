(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Man booked by Kelowna RCMP’s Child Exploitation Unit for 2nd time this year

23-year-old arrested for possessing child pornography

The latest in a string of search warrants carried out by Kelowna RCMP’s Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has nabbed a 23-year-old known repeat offender.

The man, whose devices were seized and searched, has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography. He was convicted of a similar offence earlier this year, and is now being held in custody until his next court appearance on April 20.

“Our team of experienced investigators have the tools to combat these hideous offences,” said Cpl. James Jenkins. “These offenders may think they can hide behind their computers, however our team is dedicated and well equipped to oust these criminals from their perceived anonymity. Our message to the offenders of these hideous crimes is clear, STOP.”

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
City of KelownaCrimeRCMP

