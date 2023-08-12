The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. Sea to Sky RCMP say a man was found dead on a mountain biking trail in Whistler Aug. 10, 2023, two days after he went out biking. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. Sea to Sky RCMP say a man was found dead on a mountain biking trail in Whistler Aug. 10, 2023, two days after he went out biking. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man found dead on ‘challenging’ Whistler mountain biking trail

Sea to Sky RCMP say he went biking on Aug. 8 and was found 2 days later

Sea to Sky RCMP say a man was found dead on a mountain biking trail in Whistler Thursday (Aug. 10).

Around 11:20 a.m., RCMP officers were called for a sudden death of a man. He was not previously reported missing, but officers learned he went out biking Aug. 8.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the male who appears to have died from a tragic accident while mountain biking on one of the more challenging trails in the area. Our officers are currently working with the Coroner’s office and emergency services on the investigation. Victim Services are available to assist those affected by this incident,” said Insp. Robert Dykstra, officer in charge of the Sea to Sky RCMP.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPWhistler

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. midwives and province deliver new 3-year deal, increasing wages
Next story
How to tell if you’re overheating as B.C. heads into heat wave

Just Posted

Ignus, the 10.5-foot steel and aluminum sunflower art installation created by Terrace artist Jordie Laidlaw and his team. Inspired by his experiences as an ICU nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic, the piece is set to embark on a 2,500-kilometre journey to Burning Man, symbolizing resilience, connection, and creativity. (Vilk Studios photo)
Terrace man to bring ValhallaFest art installation to Burning Man

BC Highway Patrol in Smithers made a significant drug seizure on July 13. (RCMP photo)
BC Highway Patrol seizes $250K worth of drugs near Rose Lake

A glowing campfire crackles in the evening, symbolizing the return of outdoor enjoyment in regions such as Prince Rupert and Terrace. The lifting of the Category 1 campfire ban by the BC Wildfire Service allows for responsible campfire usage in designated areas, following specific safety measures. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Wildfire Service lifts campfire ban in northern B.C.

Elections BC has penalized four candidates from Vanderhoof who contested for the 2022 general elections. (Elections BC)
Election BC penalizes several 2022 general elections candidates from Vanderhoof