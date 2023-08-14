Emergency Response vehicles were seen racing from Kelowna to Grand Forks over a man barricaded in a house. The man was reportedly seriously injured and the incident is under investigation. (Jocelyn Cowie/Facebook)

Man shot by police in multi-hour standoff in Grand Forks

Emergency Response Unit called in from Kelowna

A man suffered serious injuries during an alleged standoff in Grand Forks that brought special response officers from Kelowna on Saturday (Aug. 12).

Grand Forks RCMP say that officers were looking into a possible stolen vehicle at a residence whe they encountered encountered a man who retreated back into the home.

Containment was set up and additional officers, including members of the Emergency Response Team, were called in.

Over several hours, multiple attempts were made to have the man leave the home before he reportedly walked out carrying a weapon, police said. An officer shot the man.

First aid was provided by officers at the scene before paramedics transported the man to hospital.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia, is investigating if police actions or inactions played a role in the injury.

