Minister Bailey celebrates the Small Business Week in B.C.

On the occasion of Small Business Week in B.C., observed from Oct. 15 -21, provincial Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Brenda Bailey shared a message celebrating these integral structures of the community.

“I hope you’ll join me in celebrating the many entrepreneurs and staff whose hard work and determination greatly benefit communities throughout B.C.,” said Bailey in a news release Oct. 16. “Everybody has a favourite local shop or restaurant that holds a special place in their hearts, and these important places are integral parts of our communities,” she added.

“There are more than 500,000 small businesses in our province that make up 98 per cent of businesses in B.C., meaning roughly one in 10 British Columbians are small business owners or entrepreneurs. In 2022, small businesses contributed 34 per cent to B.C.’s GDP, the highest in Canada.

“While the last few years have been challenging, from the impacts of global inflation, rising interest rates and labour shortages, we have worked hand in hand with small businesses to find new and innovative ways to help them succeed. Through the StrongerBC Economic Plan, we have reduced child care fees by up to $550 a month to help more parents enter the workforce, allowed restaurants to purchase alcohol at wholesale prices, provided flexibility in the municipal tax rate and increased access to the small business corporate income-tax rate, and more.

The minister also introduced the government’s new Securing Small Business Rebate Program will help small businesses recover the cost of crime and vandalism and fund vandalism prevention.

”I encourage all small businesses who have experienced property damage to apply,” Bailey said.

“As we move forward our government will continue looking for more ways to support people and businesses as we build a sustainable and inclusive economy that works for everyone. This Small Business Week, let’s go out and support our local restaurants and businesses and let them know how important they are to all of us.”