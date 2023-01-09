Months-long saga of runaway cattle in Quebec comes to an end with weekend capture

Officials to determine who is responsible for tracking and capturing future runaway farm animals

The remaining cattle that had been on the lam for months in central Quebec were finally recaptured over the weekend.

Quebec’s farmers union says the last three of the 15 cattle that escaped from a farm in July were rounded up Saturday.

For the last 45 days the Union des producteurs agricoles has rounded up all 15 animals and returned them to their owner in St-Severe, Que., about 130 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The remaining three fugitives were recaptured this weekend with the use of supervised feeding areas around which fences were gradually installed.

Union officials say they will debrief and try to determine who is responsible for tracking and capturing future runaway farm animals.

When the cattle’s owner first reported them missing, officials with the government said they weren’t responsible for searching for breeding animals.

AgricultureQuebec