More West Kelowna residents heading home as evacuation order downgraded to alert

The change is for the Tallus Ridge, Shannon Woods Drive and Rainbow Road areas

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above houses in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. Canadian insurers are grappling with higher risk of wildfires amid a record-breaking season, and experts say rising premiums are just one part of how the industry is seeking to adapt to an ever-changing new normal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

More people evacuated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire can return to their homes in West Kelowna Saturday.

The Emergency operations Centre has downgraded the evacuation order for the following properties in upper Tallus Ridge, Shannon Woods Drive and Rainbow Road areas:

Eagle Ridge DR

Shannon Woods DR

Shannon Woods CRES

Shannon Woods WAY

Shannon Woods PL

1950 Shannon Lake RD

2080 Shannon Lake RD

2050 Shannon Lake RD

1980 Shannon Lake RD

2120 Shannon Lake RD

2030 Shannon Lake RD

2390 Tallus Ridge DR

Mountains Hollow LANE

2411 to 2551 Paramount DR

Rainbow RD

2620 Rubicon RD

2630 Rubicon RD

3127 Smith Creek RD

3133 Smith Creek RD

3139 Smith Creek RD

3147 Smith Creek RD

3151 Smith Creek RD

1-3151 Smith Creek RD

These residents are now on evacuation alert, meaning they must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice and be away from home for an extended period.

Areas and roads under evacuation order remain closed to the public.

Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.

There are still areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers such as downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.

Stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.

People are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490.

READ MORE: All Lake Country wildfire evacuees now able to return home

READ MORE: Evacuation order lifted for some Westbank First Nation properties

Brendan Shykora

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsFire evacuationKelownawildfire