The Nelson Police Department. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

The Nelson Police Department. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Multiple Nelson police officers under investigation for misconduct

The nature of the investigation by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner is unclear

Members of the Nelson Police Department are being investigated for misconduct by the Office of Police Complaint Commissioner.

Chief Donovan Fisher confirmed to the Nelson Star on Thursday morning the investigation is underway after Global News reported “nearly half” of the officers at the department were included in the probe.

Fisher declined to comment on the specifics of the case while the investigation is active, but characterized the number of officers Global News said were included as “exaggerated.”

Nelson Mayor John Dooley, who is chair of the Nelson Police Board, did not respond to requests for comment.

The Office of Police Complaint Commissioner is the provincial oversight body for complaints against B.C.’s 11 municipal forces. It did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2019 the commissioner said two Nelson police officers had been found guilty of misconduct, including one who was reprimanded for using a derogatory term referring to a female officer as well as multiple incidents of sexual harassment of male coworkers.

The 125-year-old department typically has approximately 18 full-time members.

READ MORE:

‘Do the police need to carry little scales?’: Nelson’s top cop questions decriminalization enforcement

Nelson group ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Police Act recommendations

Indigenous, Black people more likely to be arrested in Nelson: report

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Petition asks for protection of ancient cedars at Duncan Lake
Next story
Backyard cleanup key to reducing wildlife conflict, deaths: WildSafe BC

Just Posted

Nechako Lakes Secondary School principal reelected to board of BC Principals' and Vice Principals' Association. (Supplied photo)
Burns Lake principal reelected to board of BC Principals’ and Vice Principals’ Association

CPA President Tom Stamatakis. (Tom Stamatakis/Twitter)
Police association president supports decriminalization but says it won’t curb crime in B.C.

Five northern communities accounted for nearly 20 per cent of all black bears killed in the province. (Angie Mindus/ Black Press Media)
Northern B.C. communities among top 5 spots where black bears are killed most

Vanderhoof Coun. Ken Young and Brian Frenkel served pancakes and sausages to the public on Canada Day at the historical site. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Photos: Canada Day in Vanderhoof