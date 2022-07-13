Nechako Reservoir levels stabilizing says Rio Tinto in public engagement meeting

In an update provided Vanderhoof community members last week, Rio Tinto said the water levels of the Nechako Reservoir is stabilizing.

A public engagement meeting was held on July 8 to address concerns about the rising water levels in the river after heavy rainfall and several weeks of a flood watch warning.

“Over the last few days, we have seen the level of the Nechako Reservoir stabilizing just below the maximum operating level of 2,800 feet, as inflows into the reservoir nearly matched outflows,” Rio Tinto said in an update statement.

The aluminum giant manages the Skins Lake Spillway and said that while this is encouraging news, it will continue to manage the Spillway based on the best available information to ensure reservoir safety and lessen the risk of flooding.

“In parallel, as a contingency measure, we have taken steps to be able to surcharge the reservoir in a safe and controlled manner, if necessary to minimize impacts downstream. This method has been used on a few occasions in exceptional circumstances,” the company said.

Rio Tinto said it will continue to engage daily with First Nations, communities and stakeholders, local and regional governments, as well as provincial regulators including Emergency Management BC, the Comptroller of Water Rights, the BC River Forecast Centre and the Dam Safety Office to share information and answer any queries.

Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen said that the meeting was informative for the residents of his district.

“The levels are starting to level off, with Spillway having an increase of 20 cu m/second to 391 m3 /s. As well, Rio Tinto is applying to the Water Controller for a 6” surcharge on the dam,” Thiessen said.

These factors should give residents of Vanderhoof and area some stability from the risk of flooding, he said, adding, the district is in daily communications with Rio Tinto on this issue and are working diligently to ensure residents are prepared and safe.

Rio Tinto will be having the next in-person meeting on July 13 at 7 p.m. at the Vanderhoof Fire Department .